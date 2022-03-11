Calling All Film & Television Creatives: ESSENCE Hollywood House Is Back!

Are you an aspiring, rising or established creative looking to take your film or television career to the next level? Well, you’re in luck because another ESSENCE Hollywood House is on the way — and we’re back in person!

Black creatives, Hollywood is calling and it’s time you answer. Click HERE to register now and join us in person to take your film & television career to the next level at ESSENCE Hollywood House!

For the third year in a row, we’re gearing up to kick off Oscar week by bringing you a one-of-a-kind experience that will provide engaging live content aimed at sparking meaningful conversation and action to drive more inclusion in Hollywood, as well as provide an opportunity for Black creatives—aspiring and established—to educate, collaborate and empower one another with a purpose. Taking place Friday, March 25 from 10AM – 5PM, the event will hear members of the creative community including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio heads and more lead interactive discussions, virtual panels, workshops, fireside chats and more.

Speakers confirmed to participate so far include actress, artist and producer Amber Riley (Glee, Single Black Female), casting director Anissa Williams (Straight Outta Compton, Black Is King); actress, rapper and singer Coco Jones (Bel-Air), actor and writer Gail Bean (Snowfall, P-Valley); actress Geffri Maya (All American, All American: Homecoming); Kelvin Harrison (Godfather of Harlem, Monsters and Men); showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American, All American: Homecoming); actress Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem); producer, writer and casting director Sidra Smith (A Luv Tale, Sylvie’s Love), actress, writer and director Vanessa Williams (A Luv Tale, Candyman, American Horror Stories) and many more.



Following the live event, ESSENCE Hollywood House will stream on Tuesday, March 29 via ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com. For more information and to register to attend, click HERE.



ESSENCE Hollywood House is sponsored by Disney’s Onyx Collective & Warner Bros Television Group.