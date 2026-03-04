ESSENCE Honors Black Women Trailblazers In Hollywood With Star-Studded Lineup

Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chase Infiniti, and Zinzi Coogler are celebrated for their leadership, artistry, and impact on film, television, and culture at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2026.

For nearly two decades, the Black Women in Hollywood luncheon has functioned as both celebration and corrective — a space that centers Black women’s labor and leadership in an industry where they have historically been underrepresented in both executive ranks and leading roles. Launched in 2008, the event takes place during one of entertainment’s most visible weeks, amplifying achievements that too often go unrecognized on mainstream stages.

The lineup comes full circle with actress-producer Marsai Martin hosting the celebrated event and Grammy Award–winning artist Mýa delivering a special musical performance.

Academy Award–nominated actor Delroy Lindo will present to Emmy Award–winning producer and Golden Globe and Tony Award–nominated actress Kerry Washington, whose career spans film, television and producing. Beyond her Emmy-nominated turn as Olivia Pope on Scandal, Washington has expanded her executive footprint through producing projects for television and film.

Jurnee Smollett will honor Tony Award and NAACP Image Award–nominated actress, director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson, whose decades-long career stretches from stage to screen. In 2022, Richardson Jackson became the first Black woman to direct a play by August Wilson on Broadway with The Piano Lesson, a milestone that deepened her already substantial impact as a cultural steward and mentor.

Teyana Taylor will present to Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics’ Choice–nominated actress Chase Infiniti, recognizing a breakout performance in One Battle After Another. The nod is acknowledgement of Hollywood’s increasing appetite for multidimensional artists who traverse different creative mediums. Taylor herself embodies that cross-disciplinary ethos — a throughline the ceremony highlights as the industry refocuses around creative multihyphenates.

In one of the ceremony’s most anticipated segments, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan will unite to honor producer Zinzi Coogler, founder of Proximity Media, alongside the cultural impact of the Women of SINNERS. Coogler and Jordan’s long-standing creative partnership — spanning Fruitvale Station, Creed and Marvel’s Black Panther franchise is a case study in Black collaboration. Through Proximity Media, Zinzi Coogler has helped shepherd projects that pair commercial scale with culture, illustrating how inclusive storytelling is now being created at the outset, not retrofitted later.

The broadcast will include the announcement of the ESSIES’ Choice Award winner. Nominees include casts from Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, Beyond the Gates, Forever and Reasonable Doubt. Voting remains open through March 8.

The program will also debut the inaugural Creators’ Award, presented by smartwater®, honoring digital storytellers who have reshaped how stories are told and audiences are built in the social media era. As Hollywood increasingly turns to online platforms for talent and content, the award highlights the evolving landscape where traditional gatekeeping meets digital influence.

ESSENCE will roll out exclusive digital covers for each of the honorees, examining creative process, leadership and the mechanics of sustaining longevity in a volatile industry. The pre-show, hosted by Scott Evans and Stacy Ike, along with the awards ceremony hosted by Martin, will premiere March 14 on ESSENCE’s official YouTube channel.