EveryStylishGirl’s Nana Agyemang Gets Ready For Sip N’ Slay

Nana Agyemang does everything with intention—including the way she leads her platform EveryStylishGirl. “I created it because I didn’t see women like me, Black women, represented in media, fashion, and leadership roles when I was growing up,” the founder and CEO tells ESSENCE.

Additionally, for the Ghanaian-American journalist and entrepreneur, beauty is more than just about looking polished. For example, at the company’s Sip N’ Slay event this year, Agyemanag showed up in what she calls her most powerful self yet. “I never usually show my forehead, but this year I went with a slick-back bun,” Agyemang tells ESSENCE. “It was symbolic—everything pulled back, no distractions—just me, showing up fully. A slick bun says, ‘oh, baby, I mean business’,” she says.

Agyemang’s confidence was further enhanced through her glowing skin. She layered a hydrating primer with a custom mix of Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear in 540C and Armani Luminous Silk in 14 to strike the perfect balance between staying power and luminosity. Brightness under the eyes came courtesy of Lancôme Multi-Tasking Concealer in Suede, topped with NARS Concealer in Walnut, while her skin was locked in place with her holy-grail NARS Light Reflecting Setting Spray. “It’s changed my life,” she laughs. “It keeps me radiant but still secure. I don’t move without it.”

The final touches? Fluttery lashes, a subtle nude gloss, and that lit-from-within glow that made her the star for the day. “The look was about elevation and intention,” she explains. “Skin that glows, a face that’s not hidden, and a style that matched the luxury penthouse energy of the night.”

Agyemang’s beauty icons are women who exude effortless radiance. “Ciara,” who was the headliner at this year’s Sip N’ Slay conference, “is a big one for me,” she says. “Seeing her up close, I was like wow, the prayers are working because she is flawless! She balances motherhood, artistry, entrepreneurship—and always looks radiant doing it,” Agyemang says. Additionally, she’s inspired by women who own their natural beauty with light, fresh makeup, “because it proves that confidence is the best beauty product.”

And before any major event, she creates a playlist filled with Tems and Burna Boy, lights a candle, and sips tea as she gets ready. As she says, “music sets my mood and keeps me grounded. It turns getting ready from a task into a celebration.” These rituals are extremely important as Agyemang understands the importance of putting her best face forward. After all, her work “feels bigger than me,” she shares. “It’s about culture, legacy, and opening doors.”

