Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2022 BET Awards

Courtesy of Combs Enterprises

Today, BET announced that the iconic entertainment mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified black excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

This prestigious award celebrates the contributions and impact that its honorees have had throughout their careers, and also the consistent standard of excellence that they’ve set in order to inspire contemporaries, as well as future generations. Along with Diddy, the Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include industry legends Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, just to name a few.

Since his rise to prominence in the 90s, Sean Combs has established himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all-time. His career has spanned over 30 years, and he is responsible for the success of acts such as The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, Mase, Total, The Lox, and more. To date, Bad Boy has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and earned numerous awards. After six years away from the music spotlight, Combs announced the launch of a new R&B label, LOVE Records, and the first album will launch this summer in partnership with Motown Records. In 2013, Combs made history by launching REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multi-platform cable music network, which now reaches over 80 million homes and 20 million monthly viewers digitally.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy. “And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy.”

“Puff’s contributions to culture transcend Hip hop. Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey,” said Jesse Collins, BET Awards Executive Producer and Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

In its twenty-second year, the BET Awards continues to celebrate the present and future of Black music, while elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. Hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, BET Awards 2022 will air live Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.