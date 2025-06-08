‘Don’t Wait for Permission To Be Powerful’: Culture Creators Awards Brunch Honors Keke Palmer And More

Getty

Culture’s biggest brunch brought out all the tastemakers, influencers, and cultural visionaries within the entertainment industry, just in time for BET weekend. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, the Culture Creators Awards Brunch took place at the renowned Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, hosted by entertainment personality Gia Peppers with musical performances by Major and Alex Isley.

Over the past decade, the Culture Creators Awards Brunch has become a defining moment in culture, honoring visionary leaders like Byron Allen, MC Lyte, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Charlamagne Tha God, Robin Thede, Kendrick Sampson, Marsai Martin, Chloe x Halle, Kenya Barris, Angela Rye, Fatima Robinson, Sylvia Rhone, Charles D. King, and more. The event continues to bring together the most influential figures in music, media, fashion, sports, technology, and entertainment.

“Culture’s Biggest Brunch is a sacred space where we celebrate the architects of culture—those who craft and carry our stories with boldness, brilliance, and care,” said Joi Brown, Founder and CEO of Culture Creators. “This year, we honor voices that have defined and redefined what it means to be seen and heard.”

2025 marked a historic milestone as the organization celebrated its 9th Annual Awards Brunch, spotlighting a decade of honoring excellence, cultural influence, and storytelling across multiple industries. Presented by Moët Hennessy and powered by Lexus, the theme of the brunch was “The Stories We Tell,” honoring the narratives that shape identity, preserve legacy, and forge a new path forward, especially in light of the Los Angeles Wildfires, as the organization pays tribute to the wildfire victims of Altadena.

This year’s honorees embody the theme, as Larry Wilmore, a prolific writer, director, comedian, and actor, received the Icon Award at the brunch. Our favorite, Keke Palmer, was honored with the Innovator Award, and Joy Reid received the Media Award. Additionally, beloved actress and director Tasha Smith received the TV/Film Award, Tina Davis, a music industry architect, received the Music Award, and legendary businesswoman Kimberly A. Blackwell received the Business Award.

Larry Wilmore and Robin Thede attend 9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch

The program started with a call to prayer from Minister Howard Lindsay of Grace Tabernacle Community Church, followed by a riveting official welcome from Mayor Karen Bass. “Those of you who are not from Los Angeles, welcome to our great city, and those lifelong Angelenos. We know we have a fabulous city, and this is a wonderful day to celebrate creators. I know, for some at the beginning of the year, for some people around the country, when they saw the fires happen, thought that the entire city was burning down, and you know, especially those Angelenos, know that that was not the case,” Bass stated.

She continued, “To those of you who are creators, and storytellers, your work is needed so much more now at this moment in history where not only is there a move to make sure that our stories are not told, there is a move to erase the existing stories and our history and our culture that already exists. On behalf of the City of Los Angeles and myself, serving as mayor, we’re committed to supporting you 100% to help you become the type of creators that all of us know you can be. Your stories not only reflect the world, but also shape it.”

Following Bass’s speech, we heard from Mimi Brown, creator of the five-part docuseries, “To Atladena With Love,” about why it was vital for her to spearhead this series. “I realized it wasn’t just a story. I met families who had lost everything — homes, memories, and generational wealth — and yet they welcomed me in. It wasn’t just a story, it was a responsibility,” she said.

The highlights of the programming were the honorees and their inspiring and heartfelt speeches. A standout among the awardee group was Wilmore, who became emotional while reflecting on his decades-long career and the impact he has made in Hollywood, as well as his championing of Black women in the industry. Actress and writer Robin Thede shared how much he’s changed her life while introducing him onto the stage. “Every day with Larry was a masterclass in comedy but also leadership. He once said to me, ‘My job is to make you rich.’ I understood what that meant, not just money but the resources to get ahead in this business,” she said.

Palmer had a spirited arrival to the stage as she danced to rapper YG’s “Left, Right” before accepting her award. “I came to California over 10 years ago. I’m from a small town outside of Chicago. I’m honored to be here and to receive this award, but also to know that there is financial support going towards the Black and Brown community that has suffered from the fires, because it’s essential. It represents the importance of exactly what we are here to celebrate: community and our culture. We have endured a lot, but we have also achieved a great deal together. What binds us is greater than what separates us, and this is why today is important, why our work is important, no matter how unique or diverse, but that we come back here. We take what we learn and what we have, and we bring it back to each other for the culture and with the culture,” she stated.

Kandi Burruss attends 9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch

Next up, Burruss graced the stage and shared her award with her community, who consistently show up and support her multifaceted business endeavors, including her husband, Todd Tucker. “ I am truly honored to be recognized by the culture creators this year. You know how we say, ‘Do it for the culture? I do, and I say that, but sometimes I’m not sure if it’s being recognized. I want to say thank you so much for seeing me and realizing what I’ve been trying to do. I feel like my whole career has been about, you know, telling stories and using my voice,” she said. “It’s all about trying to make moves and make doors open for our community and to make it bigger and better and better. I’ve been trying to speak up, speak truth, create spaces for not just myself, but for others to do the same.”

She also emphasized the importance of not getting bogged down in one career path. “From writing songs, acting, producing, from TV, film, Broadway, I’m in so many different lanes, and I know sometimes, when you’re growing up, people say, ‘Stay in your lane, stay here.’ That has never been a thing for me. I’ve never been afraid to do what I want, make things happen, and speak on it. I don’t feel like I have to wait for permission to be powerful. ” Burruss exclaimed.

Love and support from her family are what keep Burruss thriving and confident in pursuing new business opportunities. “I want to thank my entire family, because at the end of the day, you know, we’re trying to build a future. I’m trying to build a future for my kids and community, so that we don’t have to continue to hear, Oh, she’s the first Black woman or man to do this,’” she said. “I want to say thank you so much to my husband. Todd Tucker, I feel like we’re a force when we’re together; we make so many things happen that people often doubt. And it’s always funny when you can laugh, when you know who’s laughing at you first, but then you get the last laugh. You know you’ve got somebody on your side. That’s how it works when you have a real team.”

Tasha Smith attends 9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch

The program concluded with an inspirational, church-like speech from actor and director Smith. “Whatever work God’s done, he is going to complete it. God knew what was happening back in Camden, New Jersey, when I was 14 years old, having to bartend at the strip club, having to go strip at the strip club. I started doing drugs at 14 years old. Up until I was 25, but by the grace of God, you can’t even see the residue of all the cocaine I’ve done.

She continued, “I always felt like I was that bamboo tree that was hidden in the ground that nobody saw. I was deeply entrenched in a dark place, and I didn’t understand why I had been hidden for so long, but I knew that God had to develop me. He had to develop my root system, my character, my integrity, my person, my gratitude. I thank God for that time that I was hidden, because that bamboo tree is bigger than a mother—. I learned that the breakthrough isn’t in the spotlight, it’s in the becoming, the becoming of a woman who knows her power.”