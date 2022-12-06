Last night, the Critics Choice Association held its 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Created to recognize standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television, this year the association honored entertainers in 15 categories.

Angela Bassett was presented with the Career Achievement Award at last night’s ceremony which was hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy. Additional honorees included:

Nicco Annan: Actor Award for Television

Quinta Brunson: Actress Award for Television

Elegance Bratton: Social Justice Award

Danielle Deadwyler: Actress Award for Film

Ayo Edebiri: Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro

Quincy Isaiah: Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro

Berry Gordy: Icon Award

Brian Tyree Henry: Supporting Actor Award

Michael B. Jordan: Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award

Nikyatu Jusu: Breakthrough Film Award

Jonathan Majors: Actor Award for Film

Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi: Groundbreaker Award

Gina Prince-Bythewood: Director Award for Film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Honoree Michael B. Jordan poses with the “Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award” in the press room during Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Beyond the star power being awarded on the stage, a number of entertainers were also in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow thespians. Many had their photo taken by celebrity photographer Michael Rowe for the event’s IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio. Check out the candid images below.