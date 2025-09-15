Colman Domingo’s 2025 Emmys Look Was A Masterclass In Style

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Colman Domingo is undeniably one of the most stylish men in Hollywood, and he owns it. From hosting this year’s MET Gala to turning heads on every red carpet he graces, his fashion game is consistently on point. At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Domingo made a bold statement in a baby blue and brown suit, complemented by a matching scarf layered over a coordinating top. The Valentino look paid homage to Bollywood influences, seamlessly blended with a distinctly Western flair.

Domingo graced the red carpet in a pale blue embellished blazer, adorned with cascading crystal details. Underneath, he wore a baby blue polka dot shirt paired with a matching scarf accented by silver tassels. In a thoughtful nod to color theory, he contrasted the cool tones with warm brown trousers, creating a balanced and striking look. Finishing the ensemble were pointed black loafers, complete with buckle embellishments.

Even the accessories didn’t disappoint either. What stood out first was the oversized pinky ring on his left hand, followed by a classic watch, and on the other hand, a delicate tennis bracelet. In his ears, he chose simple diamond-studded earrings.

Colman Domingo’s style choices are never just about clothes, they’re a statement. As an actor, writer, and director who moves with purpose through every space he enters, his fashion speaks just as loudly. Whether in tailored silhouettes or bold, era-blending ensembles, Domingo uses style as storytelling. Every look is a masterclass in elegance and intention, rooted in heritage, and self-expression.