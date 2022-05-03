Chlöe Bailey Is A Vision In Gold

“Treat Me” singer Chlöe Bailey is present at the 2022 Met Gala. Wearing a gold dress with exaggerated hips and asymmetric bust from Area’s Collection 02, she’s also donning the matching neckpiece from the runway. Her locs are pulled back into a ponytail.

Last year the 25-year-old wore a white piece by Rodarte.

Area has also recently been worn by Halle Berry, Dua Lipa and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

For her makeup, Chloe has highlights of gold in the inner corner of her eyes.

The look is aligned with the revival of Y2K fashion, which has been consistently accented by butterflies. Artists like Saweetie have recreated Mariah Carey’s beaded butterfly halter top and Blu Marine also focused on butterflies for their SS 2022 collection.

Bailey is working on solo material, as well as preparing for a tour as a member of Chloe x Halle.

