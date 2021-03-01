Loading the player…

Chadwick Boseman was named the posthumous winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of Levee Green in Ma Rainey‘s Black Bottom at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards. Accepting the award on his behalf was his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who delivered a tearful speech about what her late husband would say if he were here.

“He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” Ledward said. She later added, “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of us that tells us all to keep going.”

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards — Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama award for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' on behalf of the winner, the late Chadwick Boseman, during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast on February 28, 2021.

Boseman died at home as a result of complications from cancer on August 28, 2020. He was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, one year after he began dating Ledward. The two became engaged in 2019 and later became engaged before Boseman’s passing last year.

Finishing out her speech, Ledward said, “I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those that we love.” As for her message to Boseman, she looked toward the sky in tears, saying, “You keep ’em coming.”