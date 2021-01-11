These Black Stars Reigned Supreme At The Inaugural ‘Critics Choice Super Awards’

We’re rooting for everybody Black — always.

Black excellence was on full display at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, which aired on Sunday during a special presentation broadcast on The CW.

Black-led films such as Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods won two awards for ‘Best Action Movie’ and ‘Best Actor In A Movie,’ while Soul earned Best Animated Movie and ‘Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie’ (Jamie Foxx).

And Black stars on TV got some major love as well. HBO’s Lovecraft Country secured several awards, including big wins for Jurnee Smollett, and the series itself for ‘Best Horror,’ while the incomparable Angela Bassett took home an award for her role as Athena Grant on Fox’s ‘9-1-1’.

The Critics Choice Association also presented the Legacy Award to the Star Trek franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart and Star Trek: Discovery trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green were on-hand to accept this special honor which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

For a full list of the Black creatives and actors who have won so far, see below.