The Biggest Moments From The 2022 American Music Awards

Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox, Jimmy Allen, and more performed a beautiful rendition of “We Are The World,” as a tribute to the evening’s Icon Award winner Lionel Ritchie.
Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic
By Okla Jones ·

The 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards aired live on Sunday (Nov. 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, this year’s ceremony featured performances from Ari Lennox, Stevie Wonder, Muni Long, and more; in addition to the legendary Lionel Ritchie being honored with the Icon Award for the invaluable contributions he made to the entertainment industry during his 50-year career.

D-Nice – who rose to prominence in 2020 with his interactive sets during the pandemic – served as the DJ for the evening. After formally introducing himself for the first time, the New York native prompted Brady to highlight his heralded improvisational skills by utilizing input from the audience to create lyrics for a freestyle. The people who gave him words included country star Jimmy Allen, Niecy Nash, and more. The former Who’s Line Is It Anyway? star’s impromptu rap session was followed by performances from JID, Lil Baby, and a duet from GloRilla and Cardi B titled “Tomorrow 2.”

Shortly after 10:30 PM, Smokey Robinson presented singer, songwriter, and producer Lionel Ritchie with the Icon Award. The Miracles front man gave the crowd a little bit of nostalgia, saying that he was the first ever host of the AMAs in February of 1974. In an emotional speech, Ritchie touched upon the importance of young artists leaving a positive legacy with their music. “God has given you a light – that light is special, that light is only given to a few,” he said.” When you hear the word “hip” that means today; when you hear the word “inspiring” that means forever.”

“When you get a light that shines on you, understand what God has in store,” the four-time Grammy winner added. “He’s not trying to tell you that your car looks great, or your clothes look great. He/she is trying to tell you that you are chosen to inspire.”

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth led the Lionel Ritchie tribute, as the two went back and forth on their pianos, singing hits from Ritchie’s decades-long tenure as a professional musician. The night culminated with an emotional performance of 1986’s “We Are The World,” which showcased the talents of Wonder, Robinson, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and several others. 

Take a look at some of the biggest moments during the 2022 American Music Awards.

Kelly Rowland addresses the crowd after presenting award for “Favorite Male R&B Artist”
Tonight, Kelly Rowland presented the award for Favorite Mal R&B artist. Chris Brown, who’s AMA tribute to the late Michael Jackson was canceled, won the award. After some boos from the crown, Rowland told the audience “Excuse me, chill out. But I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you, congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Gorilla and Cardi B perform “Tomorrow 2”
GloRilla and Cardi B perform “Tomorrow 2” onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
JID hits the stage with Imagine Dragons.
JID graced the AMA stage with Imagine Dragons to perform his collaboration with the group.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Missy Elliott shines in diamond studded Versace suit.
Missy Elliott comes out to stage during Anitta’s set to perform “Lobby”
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lil Baby gives a audience a medley of hits.
Lil Baby performs medley of his hits onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Stevie Wonder sings “Easy”
Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth got together at the 2022 American Music Awards to pay homage to Lionel Ritchie ahead of the Icon Award presentation.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lionel Ritchie honored with Icon Award
For his 50 years in the entertainment industry, Lionel Ritchie was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Jimmie Allen, Ari Lennox and Muni Long perform onstage
ionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Jimmie Allen, Melissa Etheridge, Ari Lennox and Muni Long perform “We Are The World” onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
