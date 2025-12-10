Beyoncé Returns To The Met Gala As Chair After 10-Year Hiatus

Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Dennis Van Tine/PA Images via Getty Images; arry Busacca/Getty Images

The last time Queen B ascended the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala was in 2016, when she stunned in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture creation by Riccardo Tisci. The unforgettable latex gown, adorned with delicate beadwork, quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the night and has remained a cherished moment in Met Gala history. Since then, fans and fashion devotees alike have been anticipating her long-awaited return to fashion’s biggest stage, now just four months away.

On Wednesday, December 10th, 2026, the Costume Institute revealed the chairs for this year’s gala: Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman. They will join gala co-chairs Zoë Kravitz and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello. The committee behind the event is equally star-studded, with members including Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Paloma Elsesser, Teyana Taylor, and A’ja Wilson.

The 2026 Met Gala will mark a particularly significant moment for the museum. On May 10, 2026, “Costume Art” will debut as the inaugural exhibition in the Met’s newly constructed Condé Nast Galleries, the future home of the Costume Institute’s Annual Spring Show.

Announced in early November, this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” explores the body as a living canvas and fashion as a multidimensional art form. The exhibition will feature more than 200 works portraying the dressed body throughout Western art history, underscoring the deep and evolving relationship between fashion and the broader world of art.

Fans will wait with baited breath to find out what Beyoncé will wear on fashion’s biggest night, her first foray into chair status, but if her past looks are a hint at what’s to come, expect a bold look. Check out a brief retrospective of some of her biggest style moments at the Met over the years.

In 2016, the superstar arrived in a latex, bead-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble by Riccardo Tisci, perfectly aligning with the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

In 2015, Beyoncé stunned in another Givenchy Haute Couture creation—a sheer gown adorned with thousands of gems—paired with cut-off heel footwear for the China: Through the Looking Glass theme.

In 2014, she once again chose Givenchy Haute Couture for the Charles James: Beyond Fashion theme, wearing a deep V-neck gown with a center slit and a delicate veil over her eyes.

In 2012, she again opted for Givenchy Haute Couture for the theme Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations, wearing a black sheer gown embellished with shimmering gems, complete with a sweeping black-and-purple feather train

For her first Met Gala appearance in 2008, the star opted for Armani Privé, wearing a blush-pink satin, strapless gown that fit the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme.