There’s no shortage of best-dressed celebrity lists on the internet, but rarely are the rich and stylish asked to rank their own. As professional athletes traded in their sneakers for stilettos and silk pants sets on the ESPY red carpet this past Wednesday, we asked them to do just that.

Opening up the conversation outside of the NBA where basketball players like Dwyane Wade and Lebron James are regularly recognized for their style, we asked other trendsetters like Lisa Leslie and Evander Kane to run down the names of their favorite fashionable talents in the WNBA and the National Hockey League. ESPY winner Cody Rhodes also explained to us why The Rock is a problem on the red carpet and we even got some insight from the perfectly tailored John Boyega on how he defines good style.

“I like to watch them when they’re going in for a training,” the star of the upcoming historical epic The Woman King told ESSENCE. “I don’t want to see your outfits when you’ve got the stylist. I want to see you when you’re under pressure.”

THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC via Getty Images) EVANDER KANE

Well according to the pros, the athletes on their lists bring the pressure on and off the court, field, and outside the ring. Check out the video above to see who made the cut.