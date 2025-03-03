The Best Beauty Looks At The Oscars Vanity Fair After Party

Stefanie Keenan/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

There’s the Academy Awards, where award-winning actors debut their most glamorous beauty looks on stage. Then, there’s the afters, where actors and non-actors alike prove why their red carpet glam deserves just as much commotion. And, as usual, some of the best beauty looks happened at the Oscars’s Vanity Fair after party.

Lizzo, who flaunted her weight loss in a Christian Siriano bodice, matched the gown to her black plaid French tips and copper lip. Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith wore a flipped end mullet, which was groomed with sheen barrel curls. Then, like Doja Cat, Tems’s sharp angled brows meant business, softened by a single Hollywood curl (also seen on Kelly Rowland) plastered on her forehead.

Wyn Beauty’s Serena Williams defined her voluminous brows with the Taking Shape Brow Shading Pencil, while her champagne eyeshadow matched her blonde tresses. While the clock struck 12 on Cynthia Erivo’s watch-adorned manicure, time didn’t exist for Tracee Ellis Ross’s timeless matte orange lip and smokey eye.

Below, the best Black beauty looks at the afters.

Lizzo

Jodie Turner-Smith

Doja Cat

Tems

Kelly Rowland

Serena Williams

Cynthia Erivo

Tracee Ellis Ross

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Taraji P. Henson

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Imaan Hammam

Tinashe

Coco Gauff

Lupita Nyong’o

Colman Domingo

Joan Smalls

Danielle Brooks

Keke Palmer

Mary J. Blige

Halle Bailey

Laverne Cox

Danielle Deadwyler

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

Halle Berry

Victoria Monét

Lee Daniels and Zoë Kravitz

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah

Megan Thee Stallion

Ciara

Teyana Taylor

Ravyn Lenae

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Coco Jones

Alton Mason