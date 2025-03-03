HomeAwards & Events

The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 Oscars

From Cynthia Erivo's clockwork nails to Hollywood waves on Zoe Saldana, take a look at the best beauty moments from the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

Since the late 1920s, the Academy Awards has been the most prestigious awards in the film industry. And, to complement the show, the red carpet has long been a call for actors’s most glamorous beauty looks. This year, the nominees proved just that once again.

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Wicked, wore a gold clock, not on her wrist, but on her nails. Zoe Saldana has been on a winning streak this awards season, and tonight, the Best Supporting Actress nominee arrived in a skinimalist look with delicate Hollywood waves. As for Whoopi Goldberg, a deep, almost black lip held all the depth against her reflective gown.

Supermodel Anok Yai attended in a jet black pixie cut, which juxtaposed her light nude lip and manicure. Both Halle Berry and Da’Vine Joy Raldolph etched out coiffed, copper bobs, which went with their oval, metallic-tipped nails. Meanwhile, a quiet touch of blush and liner encircled eyes completed Queen Latifah’s look. 

For all the best beauty moments on this year’s Oscars red carpet, see below.

Cynthia Erivo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Zoe Saldana attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Whoopi Goldberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Anok Yai

Sudanese-US model Anok Yai attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Halle Berry

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Queen Latifah

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Queen Latifah attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Coco Jones

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Coco Jones attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Coco Gauff

US tennis player Coco Gauff attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Doja Cat

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Doja Cat attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Colman Domingo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Ava DuVernay attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Storm Reid

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
