Black Beauty Stole The Show At The Annual Critics Choice Association Celebration

Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Last night, Black beauty owned the red carpet. The Critics Choice Association hosted their 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema and Television at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. There, celebrities flocked to the IMDb portrait studio to get up close and personal with their award-ready glam.

And, beauty came in pairs. Teyana Taylor arrived in a pin-curled bob, which she wore to Chanel last week, and Aiyana-Lee agreed with a loosely-shaped one of her own. Regina Hall and Skye P. Marshall went with their own takes on the lob (long bob) haircut. Meanwhile, Tenika Davis and Naya Desir-Johnson opted for curly afros to celebrate the night.

While hair wasn’t confined to a single trend, honorees were all on the same accord for nails and makeup: nude and natural (with the occasional red). For one, Tessa Thompson required nothing but winged liner and a clear-coat. Similarly, Ryan Destiny found beauty in a classic French tip, which she paired with a tasty chocolate lip. On the other hand, Janelle James didn’t shy away from color, reminding us that bold red lipstick and wine-toned nails are still the forefront this season.

Below, take a look at all the best celebrity beauty moments from the Critics Choice Association Celebration.

Teyana Taylor

Regina Hall

Chase Infiniti

Tessa Thompson

Janelle James

Damson Idris

Jurnee Smollett

Tenika Davis

David Alan Grier

Aiyana-Lee

Wunmi Mosaku

Ryan Destiny

Naya Desir-Johnson

Skye P. Marshall

Sinqua Walls

Shola Lynch