His Style, His Salary, His Skincare

At the first Essence panel in BeautyCon™ history, moderated by Kory Jarvis, panelists Theo Turner and Hakeem Holmes shared their men’s beauty secrets. More energy, more time and more money — men are upping their self-care regimen by investing in products and services that keep their skin supple, toned and moisturized. From their must-try men’s beauty secrets to latest skin care obsessions, the panelists discussed the products that give them their glow factor.

“I think the biggest misconception is [self-care] is feminine or selfish,” Essence Fest Culture Curator, Hakeem Holmes said. “Once men embrace self-care, they will become more comfortable with their beauty.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), self-care is linked to improved physical, emotional and mental health. From stress management to healthy skin, self-care for men in the Black community is needed to maintain our natural, inner glow. “It is time for us to stop neglecting ourselves,” Theo said. More than just a beauty trend, men are unlearning the stigma to invest in a long-term commitment to their self-care.

“No woman wants to deal with a man with a dirty nail bed,” said Essence moderator, Kory Jarvis. Manicures, a cosmetic treatment to care for your hands and nails have acted as an introduction to men’s beauty secrets. Just like in Poetic Justice, clean fingernails are a symbol of self-care and are attractive to women as it shows their man takes care of their appearance.

“For a long time I didn’t know what self-care was and I had to discover it over time,” Hakeem said. He shared how he used to play in his mother’s self-care products, including masks and makeup, to help treat and cover blemishes. Most men did not learn about self-care by experience, but by observing the women in their household. As he grew into his manhood, Hakeem developed his men’s beauty secrets: water, wash, serum.

Self-care regimens can be as easy as water intake. “I only keep water in my house,” he said. With consumption as a direct impact on the health of your skin, Hakeem recommended a fridge full of water, followed by Kiehl’s facial cleanser and a vitamin-rich serum. “I’m still trying to get consistent with facials,” Hakeem said. “It is really important to invest in the products and if you can, a facial.”

A facial is an additional treatment you can indulge in for optimal self-care. “Men should indulge in facials because you’re working with a professional who can recommend products and give advice on your skin,” Theo said. Book an once-per-month treatment at the Esthetician for a clinical-grade experience to boost your beauty. “We work hard, we have the Essence, so why wouldn’t we take care of ourselves?”



