BAFTA Tea Party Returns For The First Time In Two Years

Award season is fully underway in the entertainment industry. Just days after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association held the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted its BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills Saturday, January 14.

Located at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, the tea party, which has long been a staple event during awards season, made its return after a two-year absence and was presented in partnership with Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic for the first time with Heineken as an additional sponsor.

The BAFTA Tea Party brings together members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, awards contenders, and other distinguished guests for an elegant, yet low-key celebration of the industry’s best talent. It also serves as a lead up to the British Academy Film Awards to be held in London on February 19.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: (L-R) Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chinonye Chukwu and Danielle Deadwyler attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Speaking to the important initiatives the party supports in the U.S., BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip told attendees, “BAFTA is a significant arts charity and we provide a yearlong schedule of development, networking and outreach programs mostly for those who are new to the industry from underrepresented groups. This year, I am really pleased to announce that we will tackle the imbalances in the socio-demographics in our industry and specifically, we will tackle the barriers for progression for those from low income families.”

A number of Black Hollywood’s elite were in attendance for BAFTA’s triumphant return, including two-time Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett, Janelle Monáe, and Danielle Deadwyler. Scroll below to see the stars who walked the red carpet.