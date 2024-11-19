AFROTECH 2024: A Historic Houston Debut Sparked By Innovation And Unity

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

This year, Afrotech cemented its legacy as the “Homecoming for the Black professional” with a historic debut in Houston, drawing over 35,000 attendees for an electrifying five-day celebration of innovation, ambition, and community. Held in the heart of downtown Houston, the conference merged tech, culture, and connection, making the Bayou City the ultimate backdrop for one of the largest gatherings of Black professionals in the world.

From Fortune 500 companies like Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Workday to trailblazing startups, the conference showcased a diverse range of brands eager to connect with Black talent. Attendees filled the George R. Brown Convention Center and surrounding venues, diving into keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities that ignited professional and personal growth.

The opening ceremony embodied the mission of AfroTech to inspire and empower. Hosted by Will Lucas and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, the ceremony featured two of the most compelling voices of the day: Morgan DeBaun, Co-Founder and CEO of Blavity, and Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Hosts Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins and Will Lucas attend AfroTech Conference 2024 – Day One at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

Johnson’s compelling keynote titled The Power of Our Now: Taking Ownership in AI and Our Rights. Johnson’s address tackled the urgent need for Black leadership in shaping ethical and inclusive tech policies, particularly as artificial intelligence continues to influence every facet of modern life. His call to action resonated deeply, leaving attendees with a renewed commitment to advancing equity in technology.

On Wednesday, AfroTech built upon its mission with a powerful series of keynote addresses and panel discussions. Tip “T.I.” Harris, the multi-hyphenate artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, opened the day with an empowering talk on how business and creativity can act as catalysts for societal change.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Guests attend the AfroTech Conference 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for AfroTech)

The day’s momentum continued with will.i.am, who delivered a passionate keynote on the importance of building equitable tech ecosystems. He stressed the need for innovation that prioritizes the unique needs of historically underserved communities, calling for inclusive practices that ensure no one is left behind in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Closing out the day, NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick brought the house down with a stirring address on activism and leadership. As the founder and CEO of Lumi, Kaepernick’s call to action was clear: leverage your influence and platforms to drive meaningful societal change. His message echoed throughout the event, sparking important conversations about accountability and progress

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Colin Kaepernick, Lumi Founder and CEO, Super Bowl Quarterback and Brian Dixon, Kapor Capital attend AfroTech Conference 2024 – Day Two at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

Day three continued to raise the bar with a series of impactful sessions that highlighted the breadth of talent and innovation within the Black community. One of the day’s most anticipated moments was a fireside chat with Bun B, the legendary hip-hop artist turned entrepreneur, and part owner of Trill Burgers. Bun B shared candid insights on leveraging influence beyond music, emphasizing the importance of creating sustainable legacies both inside and outside of the entertainment industry.

Another standout session featured Governor Wes Moore, who joined Jeff Nelson, Co-Founder and COO of Blavity, Inc., for a dynamic conversation on equitable economic growth and workforce development. Governor Moore’s vision for empowering communities through intentional leadership inspired attendees to take actionable steps in their own careers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Governor Wes Moore attends AfroTech Conference 2024 – Day Three at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

As artificial intelligence continues to shape industries, AfroTech emphasized the need for the Black community to not only gain access but also achieve meaningful inclusion in the world of tech. Several panels explored the transformative potential of AI and other emerging technologies, providing actionable strategies for leveraging these tools to benefit the community.

Beyond the main stage, AfroTech offered more intimate spaces for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. Brands like The Franky Collective, Heard, and Microsoft hosted smaller sessions that explored how technology is infiltrating industries such as culinary arts and content creation.

Microsoft’s “Black TechXcellence” hub became a focal point of the weekend, hosting local trailblazers like filmmaker Isaac Yowman and Jarren Small, founder of the literacy program Reading With A Rapper. These sessions highlighted the power of tech to drive creative and educational initiatives in local communities. Fan-favorite creators like Complex host Speedy Morman, food influencer Keith Lee and comedian Lisa Beasley, better known as #CorporateErin on TikTok, added a touch of relatability and fun to the weekend’s events and showed that from large creators to everyday people, tech can affect us all.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. Morgan DeBaun and Lisa Beasley aka “Corporate Erin” attend AfroTech Conference 2024 – Day One at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

Another recurring theme throughout AfroTech 2024 was the intersection of technology, culture, and civic engagement. Following the recent presidential election, several panels delved into the implications of the results and the path forward. These sessions provided valuable insights on navigating the post-election landscape, highlighting opportunities for Black professionals to influence policy and drive change in their respective fields.

The weekend wasn’t just about tech—it was about building a community that thrives on collective empowerment. Panels and discussions focused on equipping attendees with the tools to not only succeed professionally but also uplift others within their networks.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Carolyn Shabazz, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. Morgan DeBaun and Tiffany Thomas present a proclamation for AfroTech during the AfroTech Blavity House Party Block Party at Discovery Green on November 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

AfroTech is more than just a conference—it’s a movement. By merging tech, culture, and connection, it continues to solidify its status as the ultimate destination for Black professionals seeking to shape the future. Whether through groundbreaking keynotes, intimate workshops, or powerful networking opportunities, AfroTech left attendees with the tools and inspiration to turn their ambitions into action.