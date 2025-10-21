Viola Davis And More Beauty At The 2025 Academy Museum Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

When it comes to major moments, you can count on Black glamour for boundless inspiration. This year’s Academy Museum Gala was no different. Under the warm Los Angeles glow, our favorite stars reminded us why Black beauty doesn’t just show up—it sets the tone. From cropped cuts to glowing skin, these looks proved that confidence isn’t an accessory—it’s the whole statement.

Quinta Brunson wore a playful curly pixie, while Zoë Kravitz showed us how cool she is with a sleek short bob and side bangs. Feeling bold? Make like Lupita Nyong’o, as she had a freshly shaved head. On the other hand, Da’Vine Joy Randolph brought volume and attitude with her chic short brown cut. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson could teach a masterclass in simple meets classy hairstyles. This time? She opted for a sleek bun.

On the makeup side, the looks were just as breathtaking. Ava DuVernay gave us soft radiance with a sweep of pink blush across her cheeks and temples, while Law Roach reminded us that natural skin is always in. Burgundy had its moment this season—Ayo Edebiri wore it best in a full monochromatic beat, matched perfectly by Regina Hall’s deep tones and bold lip liner.

Gabrielle Union glowed with glossy lips and sky-high lashes, and Viola Davis added a playful edge with a pop of blue eyeliner. Taylour Paige, Kerry Washington, and Laura Harrier wrapped things up in true star fashion—serving 1960s soft glam with winged liner, defined lips, and pure grace.

Here’s a look back at our favorite beauty moments from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

Viola Davis

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Viola Davis attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Ayo Edebiri attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Regina Hall

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Regina Hall attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Gabrielle Union attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Tessa Thompson attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Quinta Brunson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Quinta Brunson attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Law Roach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Law Roach attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Zoë Kravitz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Zoë Kravitz attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Laura Harrier

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Laura Harrier attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Taylour Paige

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Taylour Paige attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/FilmMagic)

Lupita Nyong’o

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/FilmMagic)

Nia DaCosta

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Nia DaCosta attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/FilmMagic)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/FilmMagic)

Ava DuVernay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Ava DuVernay attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/FilmMagic)

Kerry Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Kerry Washington attends the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Hudson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Jennifer Hudson attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/FilmMagic)

Effie T. Brown