Oscars Shortlist 2026: Sinners And Wicked: For Good Lead This Year’s Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for the 98th Academy Awards on Tuesday, offering an early snapshot of how the 2026 Oscars race is shaping up.

Leading the pack are Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Universal’s Wicked: For Good, the only two films to appear on every shortlist they were eligible for. Both landed mentions across seven categories, including casting, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, and original song, where each earned two slots among the final 15 contenders. It’s a strong showing that positions both titles as serious multi-category players heading into nominations voting.

Sinners marks a particularly big moment for Coogler, whose film picked up recognition in casting, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, and original song. Wicked: For Good matched that momentum, with added attention on its technical craft and soundtrack.

This year’s shortlist announcement also reflects structural changes at the Academy. Two categories are being shortlisted for the first time: Best Casting, which will officially be presented during the Oscar telecast, and Best Cinematography, expanding the total number of awards to 24. Preliminary voting included branches across documentary, international feature, short films, sound, visual effects, makeup and hairstyling, score, and song.

Female representation stands out across the lists. Nine of the casting shortlist films were led by women casting directors, while women directed nearly half of the international feature contenders and the majority of the documentary feature hopefuls—quiet progress, but real progress.

Nominations voting runs from January 12 through January 16, with official Oscar nominations set to be announced on Thursday, January 22. The 2026 Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 15, and broadcast on ABC to more than 200 countries worldwide.

Take a look at the shortlist for the 2026 Academy Awards below.

Animated Short Film

Autokar

Butterfly

Cardboard

Éiru

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Hurikán

I Died in Irpin

The Night Boots

Playing God

The Quinta’s Ghost

Retirement Plan

The Shyness of Trees

Snow Bear

The Three Sisters

Casting

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirât

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Cinematography

Ballad of a Small Player

Bugonia

Die My Love

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle after Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirât

Song Sung Blue

Sound of Falling

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Coexistence, My Ass!

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cover-Up

Cutting through Rocks

Folktales

Holding Liat

Mr. Nobody against Putin

Mistress Dispeller

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor

Seeds

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Yanuni

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

All the Walls Came Down

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Bad Hostage

Cashing Out

Chasing Time

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

Classroom 4

The Devil Is Busy

Heartbeat

Last Days on Lake Trinity

On Healing Land, Birds Perch

Perfectly a Strangeness

Rovina’s Choice

We Were the Scenery

International Feature Film

Argentina, Belén

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Germany, Sound of Falling

India, Homebound

Iraq, The President’s Cake

Japan, Kokuho

Jordan, All That’s Left of You

Norway, Sentimental Value

Palestine, Palestine 36

South Korea, No Other Choice

Spain, Sirât

Switzerland, Late Shift

Taiwan, Left-Handed Girl

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Live Action Short Film

Ado

Amarela

Beyond Silence

The Boy with White Skin

Butcher’s Stain

Butterfly on a Wheel

Dad’s Not Home

Extremist

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Pantyhose

The Pearl Comb

Rock, Paper, Scissors

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Alto Knights

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle after Another

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Wicked: For Good

Music (Original Score)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

Captain America: Brave New World

Diane Warren: Relentless

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Hedda

A House of Dynamite

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Train Dreams

Tron: Ares

Truth and Treason

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

Music (Original Song)

As Alive As You Need Me To Be from Tron: Ares

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash

Drive from F1

Dying To Live from Billy Idol Should Be Dead

The Girl In The Bubble from Wicked: For Good

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Highest 2 Lowest from Highest 2 Lowest

I Lied To You from Sinners

Last Time (I Seen The Sun) from Sinners

No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good

Our Love from The Ballad of Wallis Island

Salt Then Sour Then Sweet from Come See Me in the Good Light

Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Sound

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle after Another

Sinners

Sirât

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Superman

Wicked: For Good

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

The Electric State

F1

Frankenstein

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Superman

Tron: Ares

Wicked: For Good