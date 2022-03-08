See The Black Stars Who Attended The 94th Annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences held its 94th Annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon. After having a virtual ceremony in 2021 due to COVID, this year, the event resumed in person at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Will Packer, who is producing the 2022 Academy Awards, hosted the March 7th luncheon, noting in his opening remarks that “This is the year.” As part of the festivities, this year’s nominees snapped their infamous group photos marking their nominee class which included a mix of actors and actresses, cinematographers, directors, glam and styling teams, as well as sound experts.

ESSENCE was on the scene to witness the Black excellence, which included an appearance from one of this year’s Black Women In Hollywood honorees. Scroll through to see all of the Black stars in attendance at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon below.

