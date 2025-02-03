Black Artistry Dominates The 67th GRAMMYs In An Evening Of Groundbreaking Wins

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards was a night filled with history-making victories, powerful performances, and heartfelt tributes, all set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, a city still reeling from recent devastating wildfires. Trevor Noah, returning as host, set the tone for the evening, blending humor with poignant moments that highlighted the resilience of both the music industry and the city itself.

Before the awards even began, the Recording Academy made it clear that this year’s show wasn’t just about celebrating music—it was also about giving back. Held at the Crypto.com Arena, the night served as a fundraiser for L.A. wildfire relief, with MusiCares leading donation efforts. The ceremony opened with a stunning performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” featuring Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Angelique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal, an emotional tribute to those affected by the fires.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Doechii performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

History was also made when Doechii won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, making her only the third woman ever to take home the award. The Tampa native, visibly moved, delivered an unforgettable speech aimed directly at young Black girls watching at home. “To every Black girl watching: You can do this. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You are exactly who you need to be.” Presented by Cardi B, the award was not just a victory for Doechii, but a monumental moment for women in hip-hop.

One of the night’s most anticipated moments came when Beyoncé was announced as the winner for Album of the Year, marking the first time in her legendary career that she had taken home the ceremony’s top honor. But that wasn’t the only history she made. Earlier in the night, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, a moment that cemented her influence across multiple genres. In addition to Best Country Album, Beyoncé also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II MOST WANTED” with Miley Cyrus.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Another big winner of the night was Kendrick Lamar, whose diss record to Drake became the evening’s biggest rap triumph. The song not only took home Record of the Year, but also swept the rap categories, winning Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Adding to the gravity of his achievements, Diana Ross herself took the stage to present Song of the Year to Lamar for “Not Like Us”, a moment that left the crowd in awe.

Quincy Jones, who passed in November, was honored with an amazing tribute that highlighted his impact on music. Will Smith led a touching segment about the legendary producer’s career, while Herbie Hancock played piano and Cynthia Erivo delivered a soul-stirring vocal tribute. The tribute reached its climax when Stevie Wonder joined Hancock on stage for a heartfelt rendition of “We Are the World,” a song Jones originally produced. The crowd stood in ovation as Janelle Monáe closed out the tribute with an ode to Jones’ most iconic body of work, Thriller.

Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The evening featured a lineup of stunning performances. Doechii delivered a high-energy medley of her biggest hits, while Shaboozey brought country flavor to the stage with his viral hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” In a rare appearance, The Weeknd performed with Playboi Carti, leaving fans in awe, while Bruno Mars surprised the audience during the Los Angeles tribute segment.

Alicia Keys was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award by none other than Queen Latifah. The award honored her contributions to music and culture, celebrating her legacy as both an artist and an advocate.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys are seen onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Beyond Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii, several Black artists made their mark at the Grammys. Muni Long won Best R&B Performance for “Made For Me (Live on BET),” while SZA took home Best R&B Song for “Saturn.” Chris Brown secured Best R&B Album with 11:11 (Deluxe), and Tems earned Best African Music Performance for “Love Me JeJe.” In gospel, CeCe Winans won Best Gospel Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance. Their wins reinforced the cultural significance and dominance of Black artists, making this year’s ceremony one of the best in recent years.

