Keke Palmer And Tyler Perry’s ‘The Six Triple Eight’ Shine During The 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The 56th annual NAACP Image Awards lit up the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, February 22, as Hollywood’s finest gathered to celebrate Black excellence across entertainment, literature, and activism. Hosted by actor-comedian Deon Cole, the star-studded evening featured moving speeches, unforgettable wins, and a powerful call to action in support of Los Angeles communities affected by recent wildfires.

Leading the night was Keke Palmer, who not only won Entertainer of the Year but also picked up a trophy for her work as host of Password. Palmer’s undeniable impact in entertainment made her victory especially sweet as she triumphed over industry heavyweights Cynthia Erivo, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, and Shannon Sharpe.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Kerry Washington accepts the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for “The Six Triple Eight” from Jay Ellis and Danielle Deadwyler onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Netflix’s The Six Triple Eight, a historical war drama directed by Tyler Perry, was another big winner, securing Best Motion Picture. The film, which tells the true story of an all-Black, all-female battalion in WWII, also saw Kerry Washington take home the Best Actress award in a moment of genuine shock and gratitude. The film’s ensemble, along with Ebony Obsidian, recognized for Breakthrough Performance and Supporting Actress, brought the total win count to five.

Before the star-studded, televised NAACP Image Awards ceremony took center stage, Friday night’s Creative Honors event spotlighted some of the industry’s most outstanding achievements across film, television, and digital media. The evening, which served as a prelude to Saturday’s main event, recognized behind-the-scenes brilliance and breakout performances, setting the stage for a weekend of celebration.

Among the night’s biggest winners was Nickel Boys, the critically acclaimed adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel, which secured two major awards. Director RaMell Ross was honored for Best Directing in a Motion Picture, while he and co-writer Joslyn Barnes won Best Writing in a Motion Picture. The film, which has also received an Oscar nomination, continues to generate buzz for its powerful storytelling.

RaMell Ross accepts the Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture Award for “Nickel Boys” onstage at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson added two more trophies to her growing collection. The Jennifer Hudson Show won Outstanding Talk Series, and she also claimed Outstanding Host in a Talk Series. Other notable wins included Sing Sing, which was named Outstanding Independent Motion Picture, and Inside Out 2, which took home Outstanding Animated Motion Picture. Hollywood legend Denzel Washington was recognized as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Gladiator II, while Ebony Obsidian earned Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Television winners included Abbott Elementary (Outstanding Comedy Series) and Cross (Outstanding Drama Series), with standout performances from Damon Wayans Jr., Lynn Whitfield, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith earning individual acting honors. Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay was named Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast, further cementing his influence beyond sports commentary.

Kamala Harris at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Honoring trailblazers across industries, the NAACP awarded Vice President Kamala Harris the Chairman’s Award, while Dave Chappelle received the President’s Award for his influence in comedy. The legendary Wayans family was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, celebrating their decades-long contributions to television and film.

The ceremony also served as a platform to support the Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena communities impacted by the recent L.A. wildfires. The NAACP, in partnership with BET Media Group, WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, Community Aid Dena, Altadena Heritage and WalkGood LA, launched the Altadena Community Preservation Fund, aimed at preventing displacement and preserving the area’s cultural heritage.

See the list of winners in categories presented Saturday night below.

Entertainer of the Year

Keke Palmer

Outstanding Motion Picture

“The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington — “The Six Triple Eight” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Martin Lawrence — “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” (Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Rainey Jr. — “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans — “Poppa’s House” (CBS)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar (pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Wicked: The Soundtrack” (Republic Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Residuals” — Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)