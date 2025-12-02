JB Lacroix/Getty Images

The 2025 British Fashion Council Awards red carpet became a runway of its own. Whether drenched in sequins, wrapped in silk, or elevating classic silhouettes with a fresh attitude, our favorite stars hit the red carpet with the kind of intention, glamour, and cultural pride that stops time. But, the only win wasn’t found in the head-turning looks. Additionally, many of our favs took home rightfully deserved awards.

Anok Yai dominated the red carpet in a dramatic white-and-ivory corset gown—and claimed the Model of the Year Award. Little Simz, who received the Culture Innovator Award, reminded us how Black creativity continues to shape, shift, and elevate global culture. Then, Grace Wales Bonner stole the show with her win for Menswear Designer of the Year. Another reminder she’s rightfully placed as one of fashion’s most important thinkers. And Iman, honored during the ceremony, proves once again that her influence remains unmatched. The supermodel reunited with Harris Reed, floating onto the carpet in a romantic strapless floral gown.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Anok Yai attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Bianca Saunders kept things cool in a two-piece look that read effortless at first glance, but the subtle embedded details proved why she’s a designer’s designer. Sabrina Elba brought sleek sophistication in a custom TORISHÉJU black suit, while Judi Love delivered bold red energy in a custom Coast Fashion dress complete with a thigh-high slit for extra elegance.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Paloma Elsesser charmed in a custom Miu Miu polka-dot dress that felt both playful and classic. Hairstylist Taiba Akhuetie shut the carpet down with a see-through two-piece paired with her now-iconic hair umbrella—yes, an umbrella crafted entirely out of hair. Rochelle Humes served vintage glamour in a John Galliano design adorned with delicate button details. Sienna King proved latex can absolutely be red-carpet couture—stepping out in a look that was unapologetically runway-ready. Lastly, FKA twigs stepped out in a Paolo Carzana deconstructed sheer dress—as always, bringing edge to all of her looks.