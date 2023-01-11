Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Niecy Nash Receive SAG Award Nominations

Today, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for 29th Annual SAG Awards on Instagram Live, marking the third year the nominations were presented exclusively on the popular streaming platform.

Introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced by Committee Members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, followed by Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who provided the rest of this year’s list of nominations.

Viola Davis, Niecy Nash, Angela Bassett and Zendaya all received nominations in individual categories, and the cast of Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Throughout the years, the SAG Awards has established itself as one of the season’s premier events by annually celebrating the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA with 122,600 eligible voters.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8pm EST from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The broadcast also airs live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, here.

See the full nominations below.