Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Niecy Nash Receive SAG Award Nominations

Today, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for 29th Annual SAG Awards on Instagram Live, marking the third year the nominations were presented exclusively on the popular streaming platform.
Introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced by Committee Members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, followed by Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park, who provided the rest of this year’s list of nominations.
Viola Davis, Niecy Nash, Angela Bassett and Zendaya all received nominations in individual categories, and the cast of Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
Throughout the years, the SAG Awards has established itself as one of the season’s premier events by annually celebrating the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA with 122,600 eligible voters.
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8pm EST from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The broadcast also airs live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, here.
See the full nominations below.
01
Zendaya
Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
02
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett grabbed a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage
03
Viola Davis
Viola Davis earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role as Nanisca in The Woman King.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society
04
Niecy Nash-Betts
Niecy Nash-Betts received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer.
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images
05
Abbott Elementary
ABC’s breakout hit Abbott Elementary is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 29th Annual SAG Awards.
06
The Woman King
The Woman King earned a SAG nomination for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
07
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned a nomination for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
08
Quinta Brunson
Fresh off of her Golden Globe win, Quinta Brunson is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Janine in Abbott Elementary.