BAM Gala 2023 Honors Three Iconic Figures in the Arts

The Brooklyn Academy of Music transformed into a star-studded purple carpet moment for BAM’s 2023 Gala on Wednesday night. This year, the multi-arts center honored filmmaker and actor Spike Lee, singer-songwriter David Byrne and BAM’s Board Member Claire Wood.

The highly-esteemed night was hosted by poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib. As the drinks and hors d’oeuvres arrived in abundance, more iconic figures walked along the purple carpet such as Tamron Hall, Woody McClain, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Ethan Hawke, Brandon Blackwood and Ilana Glazer.

Although Abdurraqib isn’t from Brooklyn, he said he felt grateful to be able to acknowledge the borough’s multitude of talents as the event’s host. He accentuated a certain magic that BAM holds, especially when he got the chance to curate a music series there last year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 10: Woody McClain attends the BAM Gala 2023 honoring Spike Lee, David Byrne and Claire Wood at Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BAM)

“I’m a big fan of Spike Lee and David Byrne,” Abdurraqib said. “I also really love moments where the living are given their flowers in this way: events where people get honored and hear the impact that their living has had on other people. So many artists do not get that in their time.”

Every year, BAM’s main goal during the Gala is to acknowledge and honor those who have blazed trails not only for themselves, but for others like them in younger generations.

Gina Duncan, for example, has so far opened many doors for emerging artists in Brooklyn and at BAM as a whole. She’s served as the program’s president for only a year, but hasn’t stopped breaking molds since.

“It’s a major fundraiser for the institution, but it’s also an opportunity for us to really celebrate everyone who makes BAM fantastic,” Duncan said. “The staff, the artists, the people in our community and our board. It’s a homecoming for us. iIt’s an incredible opportunity to invite people into spaces in a different way.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 10: (L-R) Coco Killingsworth, Laurie Cumbo, Sade Lythcott, BAM President Gina Duncan, Isolde Brielmaier, guest, Jennifer Anglade and Jonathan McCrory attend the BAM Gala 2023 honoring Spike Lee, David Byrne and Claire Wood at Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BAM)

The BAM Gala not only benefits celebrities, but also artists who are a part of BAM. Duncan emphasized the importance of making connections — which is a commonality for people who get involved in the program.

“It’s a great opportunity for artists to meet staff, board and other people who support the work we do here,” she said. “It’s wonderful when all of our constituents come together to make new connections.”

Akinnagbe, who stars in The Wire, lives in Brooklyn and dedicates much of his time to exploring community roots.

“Raising money is so good for artists in Brooklyn,” Akinnagbe said. “So much of the United States’ funds for the arts have been cut. Institutions like BAM and nights like this are pivotal to any type of arts in the country, especially Brooklyn.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 10: (L-R) Tamron Hall and BAM President Gina Duncan attend the BAM Gala 2023 honoring Spike Lee, David Byrne and Claire Wood at Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BAM)

The night ended with dinner followed by a moving St. Vincent performance. Once everyone’s food was settled, they made their way to The Adam Space for the highly-anticipated after party. Most attendees were looking most forward to dancing – and the dance floor definitely exceeded everyone’s expectations…but that could have been the open bar talking.