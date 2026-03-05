The 2016 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Looks That Still Have Us Obsessed

Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Ten years ago, in 2016, “Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake was on constant repeat. Brows were thicker and darker than ever, and platform stilettos were practically non-negotiable—extra points if they came with some kind of spiked embellishment. More importantly, it was the 9th year of ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood. And, of course, Black stars came with their best looks.

We’re taking a look back nearly a decade to 2016, as fashion and beauty from the era has recently begun trending on everyone’s mood boards again. Lately, people have even been buying old iPhone 5s and iPhone 3GS models to capture photos with the same nostalgic, slightly grainy quality that defined the time. It’s a collective return to simpler moments—and the looks that defined them.

Some standout styles immediately caught my eye from 2016’s BWIH. Zendaya stepped out in a signature Christian Louboutin So Kate heel—still a favorite of hers on red carpets today—paired with a red satin sleeveless suit, dotted with tiny white polka dots. Another memorable look came from director and screenwriter Mara Brock Akil, who wore a black satin slouchy blouse with a shiny green accordion-style skirt and silver strappy sandals.

Actress Serayah opted for a green dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, black choker detailing, and a peplum-style skirt. She completed the look with black lace-up sandals adorned with white frills and colorful accents. Meanwhile, Jurnee Smollett kept things sleek in a strapless white jumpsuit with wide-leg trousers, styled with classic black pumps and a bold, bright pink lip.

In honor of the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2026 celebration next week, scroll ahead for a look back at the event’s 2016 moments.