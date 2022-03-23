What began as a luncheon celebrating the accomplishments of women who excelled in film and television, the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards has grown into one of those “must attend” events in the industry, and the opportunity to witness that females of color have on all forms of entertainment.

From its inception in 2008, this ceremony highlighted up-and-coming actresses, as well as established stars and cultural icons. Some of the honorees include dynamic women such as Ruby Dee, Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, Pam Grier, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Zendaya, and a long list of others. What is most important about this awards show is that it not only pays homage to the year’s on-screen contributions, but also the creative genius of Black women as producers, writers, and directors.

In preparation for the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, here’s a list of all the honorees from years past.

01 2008 Jurnee Smollett, Suzanne de Passe, Ruby Dee and Jada Pinkett Smith were honored at the First Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon. 02 2009 In 2009, Halle Berry, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Taraji P. Henson and Diahann Carroll were the year’s honorees. 03 2010 2010’s ceremony highlighted the contributions of Cicely Tyson, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Zoe Saldana, and Gabourey Sidibe. 04 2011 Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson, Loretta Devine and Viola Davis were honored at the 2011 Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony. 05 2012 At the 5th annual luncheon, the accomplishments of Paula Patton, Kerry Washington, Pam Grier, Shonda Rhimes and Octavia Spencer were highlighted. 06 2013 Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the 2013 Black Women In Hollywood Awards honored Quvenzhane Wallis, Naomie Harris, Alfre Woodard, Mara Brock Akil, Gabrielle Union, and Oprah Winfrey. 07 2014 Lupita N’yongo, Ava DuVernay, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Stefani Saintonge, as well as paying tribute to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. 08 2015 The 8th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood luncheon celebrated Ruth Carter, the cast of Orange is the New Black, Regina King, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Iman Milner. 09 2016 Tracee Ellis Ross, Nina Shaw, Debbie Allen, and Thais Francis were honored at the 2016 ceremony. 10 2017 – 10th Anniversary For the 10th Anniversary of the Black Women In Hollywood Awards, the contributions of Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, and Aja Naomi King were celebrated. 11 2018 Danai Gurira, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe were the 2018 honorees. 12 2019 At the 2019 Black Women In Hollywood luncheon, the honorees included Amandla Stenberg, KiKi Layne, Regina Hall and Jennifer Lewis. 13 2020 In 2020, ESSENCE celebrated the cast of Pose, Melia Matsoukas, Niecy Nash and Lashana Lynch at the Black Women In Hollywood luncheon. 14 2021 (Virtual) At last year’s virtual ceremony, the list of honorees were: Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, Whoopi Goldberg and Andra Day.

