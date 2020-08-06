2020 really isn’t fair.

On Wednesday, Hulu told the cast of the beloved TV adaptation, High Fidelity, that the show was canceled. The series was centered on Zoë Kravitz’s Rob, a record shop owner in Brooklyn, and followed her as she dealt with a series of failed relationships. The news seemingly comes out of nowhere as the series had a 86 percent positive rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kravitz responded to the news on Instagram by posting a photo of the cast, which also included Da’Vine Joy Randolph among others.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family,” the actress wrote. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck.”

Fans were also upset that the show would be no longer. And of course they took to social media to call Hulu to task.

fuck y’all high fidelity was a good show it had a black bisexual lead, it showed how people in their late 20s and early 30s still struggle just as much to figure out who they are, it was funny, it broke the 4th wall like … fuck pic.twitter.com/SndPhVSTis — haley (@sapphicfiIms) August 6, 2020

Petition to get High Fidelity picked up elsewhere 🥺 Zoé and Da'Vine deserve — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 6, 2020

I was a skeptic about High Fidelity then I fell in love with the show just for Hulu to cancel it after 1 season…..2020 is really ass pic.twitter.com/notFNBBRjd — ~Alexandria~ “Queen Tone”💛🐝 (@DOPECHICKBEATS) August 6, 2020

anyway fuck hulo for cancelling high fidelity after one season they’re too stupid pic.twitter.com/rKe26WdS4A — clara (@prvsite) August 6, 2020

So long High Fidelity. We’ll miss you!