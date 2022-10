WATCH | U.S. Politicians of Afro-Latin Heritage Who Are Breaking Barriers

These eight elected officials with Latin American roots are making sure their communities are represented politically. Here’s what to know about Grace Diaz, Ritchie Torres, Candace Valenzuela, Adriano Espaillat, Kristine Reeves, Antonio Delgado, Julia Mejia and Maxwell Alejandro Frost.