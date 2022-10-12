WATCH |These delicious line of drinks honor West African traditions with a twist!

READ MORE LESS

This week on Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Foundation, we feature Berry Bissap founder Akua Netty who created this incredible line of Bissap drinks. Bissap is a refreshing, popular West African spiced hibiscus tea that originated from Senegal, but is now a staple in all of West Africa. Berry Bissap sources their hibiscus and spices straight from Northern Ghana. Watch the video to see the full line of flavors and to hear their inspiring story.

Shop the episode on Essence’s IG page now!