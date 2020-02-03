Side Hustle To Main Hustle: Barber Shaun ‘Lucky’ Corbett Did Not Take Any Short Cuts To Success

For Black boys growing up in 1990s Brooklyn, there weren’t many clear paths to success, particularly if you wanted to make a living legally. But Shaun “Lucky” Corbett was determined to make a life for himself outside of a prison cell.

In his late teens and early twenties, Corbett was arrested three times within three years. He started moving drugs between New York and Charlotte, North Carolina, where his mother lived at the time. In 2001, the cops stopped him after he was caught stuffing cocaine between car seats, but the charges were later dropped because it was considered an illegal search. Corbett’s last brush with the law motivated him to change the trajectory of his life and settle in Charlotte as a barber, a decision that would require sacrifice and dedication to come to fruition.

While pursuing his dream of being a barber, Corbett took a job at an uptown pizzeria to keep cash flowing while enrolled in No Grease barber school. On weekends, he would head to the barbershop before 7am, leave in the evening, and then go straight to his night job where he served pizza until the wee hours of the morning and washed dishes. The long days and long nights paid off when Corbett was finally able to secure his own chair as a full-time barber. He became so popular with clients he was able to open up his first Lucky Spot barbershop in 2010.

His business became synonymous with not only fresh cuts, but also community outreach. The space was open for after-school tutoring sessions and backpack drives for local students. Corbett is also credited for helping to repair relations between police and the community with his Cops & Barbers initiative. His work earned him recognition from the Obama administration and a trip to the White House.

Corbett’s philanthropic efforts eventually caught the eye of Michelle Belaire, senior director of community relations for Walmart. The two built a strong friendship and Corbett expressed during their conversations that he was looking to open his own barbershop inside Walmart stores. When a vacancy opened up in a Charlotte Walmart store, Corbett bid for the location, and the rest is living history. Corbett will always be known as the hustler behind Walmart’s first Black-owned and operated barbershop and an inspiration to his community at large.