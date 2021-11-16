Venus & Serena Williams Join Will Smith And Family For The ‘King Richard’ Red Carpet Premiere

Will Smith’s highly anticipated biopic sports film King Richard finally hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday. As the actor, author, and YouTube star gears up to release his opus to the public, he hit the red carpet in LA for a big premiere event. Smith was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, children Jaden and Willow Smith, tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams, and co-stars Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis for the film’s premiere on the closing night of the AFI Festival.