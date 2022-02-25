Loading the player... Home · Videos READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated February 25, 2022 The R&B superstar has new hits and tricks up his sleeve for his totally revamped residency, kicking off this July TOPICS: Las Vegas Usher usher raymond Loading the player... Loading the player... See More Videos Usher Talks Returning to Vegas for New Residency Videos Deja Kelly | Walks Us Through Her Daytime And Nighttime Skin... Videos Essence Uncovered| Niecy Nash And Wife Jessica Are Sure Betts Videos Adrienne Walker and Bonita Hamilton on How ‘The Lion K... Videos Susan Kelechi Watson | Talks Writing Pivotal â€˜This is Usâ€... Videos Celebrity Family Updates Rule The Headlines: LeBron James, M... Videos Coco Jones & Akira Akbar Talks Bel-Air Videos Saucy Santana Takes Over NYFW