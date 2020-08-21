Tony Awards To Go Virtual In 2020 Due To COVID-19

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The Tony Awards is following much of Hollywood and turning to virtual or alternative options to keep the party going. And despite Broadway being shut down early due to COVID, the actors, musicians and creatives who worked this year will still earn their flowers.

The Tony Award Productions announced Friday that the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards will go digital this fall.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing in a joint statement.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time,” the statement continued. “The show must go on, no matter what – and it will.”

There’s no word on how it’ll stream or the date yet, but it’ll be announced soon.