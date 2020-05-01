Tiffany & Co. Launches Latest Collection ‘Tiffany T1’

Who can turn down a piece of jewelry? Especially if it’s from Tiffany & Co. Just in time for Mother’s Day, which is next Sunday, Tiffany’s has released its latest collection Tiffany T1. The new collection celebrates the iconic ‘T’ logo featured in the brand’s jewelry designs since the 1980s.

Designed by Reed Krakoff, Tiffany’s Chief Artistic Officer, Tiffany T1 will roll out with a year-long series of global launches. Beginning with the 18k rose gold styles that are available now, followed by white and yellow gold styles, which will be out in the Fall. “While designing Tiffany T1, we wanted to honor the legacy of the iconic ‘T’ motif, but also elevate and modernize it with hand-set diamonds in the beveled edges,” exclaimed Krakoff. “At Tiffany, we believe that luxury should be effortless and irreverent.

The smooth rose gold finish is what make this collection pop. Intended to be worn and become part of your signature style and story, the modern and chic styles in Tiffany T1 create a bold yet refined statement. “Through these pieces, we convey that precious stones aren’t just for special occasions, they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.” says Krakoff. No matter the social status, the collection caters to “a woman with a point of view.” There’s no harm is splurging on a solid piece, especially if it’s meant to wear everyday.

The first launch of Tiffany T1 ranges in price from $850 to $28,000 and can be purchased here.