This Black Woman went from the corporate world to having her own Premium crafted non-alcoholic brand!

On this week’s Shop Essence Live, we talked to Pauline Idogho, founder of Mocktail Club, a line of non-alcoholic drinks with sophisticated flavors. She came up with the concept of Mocktail Club when she was working in Corporate America while expecting and looking for exciting and healthy non-alcoholic options. Unfortunately, she found limited options that had rich and interesting flavors. In her quest to maintain social experiences and inspired by her global travels, she began creating bold and daring flavors that are typically not found in non-alcoholic beverages like her “Bombay Fire” flavor, which contains pomegranate, tea, and chili peppers! All her flavors also contain apple cider vinegar giving you some health benefits as you enjoy these delicious libations!

