These Are The Safest Places To Travel As A Black Woman

It seems like you can’t even log onto Instagram or TikTok these days without seeing a plethora of Black women on picturesque beaches, over-the-water bungalows or exploring a beautiful foreign country. Travel offers the opportunity to experience a sense of calm, serenity or even just the ability to escape from the day-to-day hustle and bustle of our work and personal lives.

In 2019 alone, Black U.S. leisure travelers spent a whopping $129.6 billion on domestic and international travel according to “The Black Traveler: Insights, Opportunities, and Priorities,” a report produced by MMGY Global, and our purchasing power is likely to keep growing.

But behind the scenes, even the most well-traveled and respected women in travel face unseen hurdles. Because, like America, being Black seemingly makes other people uncomfortable just by our existence. Depending on the country, you have to worry about being racially profiled, stared at, or even worse — seeming so foreign that strangers will actually want to come up to you and touch you (or your hair).

Let’s also not forget the overall concern of crime and safety.

Recently, many travelers have taken to Instagram to document some of the safest places they’ve traveled or felt comfortable as a Black woman. Though safety is never guaranteed at any point in time, anywhere in the world, we’ve rounded up a few destinations that you should consider when planning your next trip.