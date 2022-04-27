Cardi B continues to bring the world bangers while breaking records. But it’s the love for family and her hard work that truly mesmerized us. Belcalis Almanzar is literally doing it all! Like sis, how are you that snatched, that funny, that talented, and you still come home to make arroz con pollo? You know, some girls just got it like that, and Cardi is THAT GIRL! Essies and BardiGang, get into these receipts! Cardi B and her beautiful family are on the cover of ESSENCE magazine today!