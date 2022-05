From the moment her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill hit shelves in 1998, Lauryn Hill has been misunderstood. Prior to its release, Hill was the breakout star of the iconic hip-hop group Fugees, alongside Pras and Wyclef Jean. In 1997, she appeared on the Love Jones soundtrack with her single “The Sweetest Thing,” an emotional song that would become a precursor for things to come.