Last night, TIME gathered its 100 most influential and more guests for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Stars like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Dwyane Wade, Academy Award winner Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Quinta Brunson, and Zendaya were all spotted on the carpet dressed to the nines and inside the Lincoln center rubbing elbows with leaders in business, philanthropy, tech, and entertainment.