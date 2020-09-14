New York-based singer and songwriter Shyvonne just released a 14-track visual album that she shot, directed and edited herself. The undertaking, titled Waves, is an ode to how the novel coronavirus and subsequent self-isolation order put in place in New York has affected the city and the singer.

“When quarantine first began, I had no intention of being that artist that recorded everyday and learned a new trade every week. I was trying to get through each day and at the time it wasn’t in the form of music quite yet,” Shyvonne told ESSENCE in a statement.

“I hadn’t planned on dropping a project this year, or even publicly addressing what this period in time has meant to me, but this past month I’ve felt really called to share my story and the waves along the way,” she added.

Recorded inside her home, Waves, she said, “is a reminder to be as soft and as hard as water. To swim and not just stay afloat when life is coming at you, but to surrender to the waves and let go of control.”

Check out Waves below: