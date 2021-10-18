Join Essence Deputy Editor Cori Murray as she chats with GMA co-anchor and New Orleans native Robin Roberts about her brand new Disney+ original series “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.” In this honest and revealing interview, Roberts discusses the value of creating real conversations and connecting with others, and why it was so important to her to have people of color working behind the scenes. Roberts is an executive producer on the series with her company, Rock’n Robin Productions. It is also executive-produced by LeBron James through his media conglomerate, The SpringHill Company.