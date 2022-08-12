Rich, Famous and Frugal: Here Are Some Of Hollywood’s Most Money Conscious Stars

READ MORE LESS

Most of us dream of attaining celebrity status to enjoy endless luxury and limitless spending. This may be true for some famous faces, but there are others who are content with saving a coin despite their wealth.

This makes perfect sense, particularly at this time of economic uncertainty.

In late July, The Federal Reserve raised the interest rate for the second time this year as it seeks to decrease inflation without creating a recession.

“As the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases while we assess how our cumulative policy adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

And inflation is hitting everyone hard, even the wealthy.

For example, for celebrities that are running product-based businesses, supplies are more expensive due to supply chain issues induced by the pandemic.

With that said, we’ve rounded up the celebrities who’ve proven they’re not penny wise and pound foolish–they’re frugal and fabulous. Check them out!