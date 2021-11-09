Red Carpet Royalty At LACMA’s 10th Annual Art And Film Gala
luminaries from the worlds of film, television, sports, business and of course, art, gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for the 10th Annual Art + Film Gala. The event—honoring painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, along with filmmaker, Steven Spielberg—commemorated the much-anticipated west coast stop of The Obama Portraits Tour, which opened on Sunday. Presented by Gucci, with additional support from Audi, Art + Film was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow. After D-Nice kicked off the festivities, guests including Lil Nas X, Serena Williams and Quavo, as well as Jodie Turner-Smith, Bethann Hardison and Tina Knowles Lawson, among them, milled about before the program began. Tracee Ellis Ross was on-hand to introduce Sherald, who created the painting, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama and Ava DuVernay introduced Wiley, who painted Barack Obama. Here’s all the melanated magic who attended the event.