Quvenzhané Wallis Finds Her ‘Swagger’ On New Apple TV+ Show

The former child star is stepping back into the spotlight as a young woman in her fierce new role as a gifted basketball star. Wallis is one of the stars Apple TV+’s newest soon-to-be-hit show Swagger. Inspired by the experiences of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, the 10-episode drama explores the world of youth basketball, the players, their families, and the coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption against the backdrop of coming of age as Black teens in America.