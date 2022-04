No one has more fun when they link up than Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton. The famous friends, who have known each other since Hylton started styling Blige in the early ’90s, can often be seen enjoying each other’s company dressed to the nines. Just this past weekend the ladies sat courtside in Brooklyn in their matching “Misa” and “Mary” necklaces at the Nets vs. Celtics NBA playoff game.