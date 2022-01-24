Pharrell Williams To Open New Resort In The Bahamas

Getty Images

Just a few weeks into the new year, Pharrell Williams has already got his next hit lined up.

Following their opening of The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach in 2021, the critically acclaimed musician and his partner, David Grutman of Groot Hospitality are once again embarking on another history-making project — this time a hotel on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Dubbed “Somewhere Else,” the resort is expected to open at the beginning of 2024 and will include several restaurants and bars, as well as bungalows complete with recording studios, according to CNN. The development is in partnership with Atlantis Paradise Island and will occupy the current site of The Beach at Atlantis. Grutman said Somewhere Else will be a “one-of-a-kind resort”.

“We’ll have something for everyone, yet Pharrell and I are making sure Somewhere Else is unlike anywhere else,” he added.

The duo have already garnered collaborative success as partners on Swan, the Miami-based restaurant, and The Goodtime Hotel, a Miami Beach-based boutique concept — Somewhere Else marks their next milestone in taking over international territory.

The property motif will follow a theme of “tropical modernism.” The project marks the first time Brookfield Properties, which owns Atlantis Paradise Island, has broken from extending the Atlantis branding to a hotel on the property.

Williams and Grutman will retain 100 percent ownership of Somewhere Else’s intellectual property, and were given “carte blanche on how to execute it” according to reports.