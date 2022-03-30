Loading the player... Home · Videos READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated March 30, 2022 Pharrell Williams and Felecia Hatcher discuss mentorship and the importance of being good stewards over finances. TOPICS: Entrepreneurship Felecia Hatcher how to get your finances in order Pharrell Williams The Black Ambition Prize See More Videos Essence Black Women In Hollywood Highlight Moments Videos Amber Ruffin Opens Up About Working With Seth Meyers Videos Amber Ruffin Has Already Made History Videos The Social Feed with The Real: Zoe Kravtiz, Antonio Brown, a... Videos The Social Feed with The Real: Zoe Kravtiz, Antonio Brown, a... Videos Regina Hall & Mariama Diallo Discuss Racism On College C... Videos Zoe Renee Discusses Her Character Jazmine Videos Regina Hall & Mariama Diallo Discuss Microagression